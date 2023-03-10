Open in App
Doral, FL
Mauro Olivieri, General Manager of CityPlace Doral, Receives Prestigious 2023 Hospitality and Tourism Award From The Annual South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Leadership Awards

By Community News Releases,

3 days ago
CityPlace Doral General Manager Mauro Olivieri has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Hospitality and Tourism Award for the Annual South Florida...
