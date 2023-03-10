The amazing saga of the Gran Oriente Filipino Hotel

The Gran Oriente Filipino fraternity provided not only low-cost housing to its members, but also social and educational activities. Gary Kamiya / Special to The Examiner

One of the oldest, and oddest, neighborhoods in all of San Francisco is tiny South Park. Hidden away off bustling Third Street, just a block and a half from AT&T Park and the Embarcadero, this unexpected little green oval was created in 1854 by a British immigrant named George Gordon, who laid out the city’s first exclusive residential quarter around a private park, emulating upper-crust British spaces such as Berkeley Square.

South Park was the swankiest area in town during the 1850s and 1860s, but it declined and sank into poverty and squalor for almost a century, before being reborn during the dot-com era as a high-priced tech and venture capital enclave.

There are many fascinating stories hidden behind the walls of the buildings that front the 550-foot-long oval, but none more remarkable than the saga of a nondescript three-story rooming house on the northwest side of the park. For decades, this building, the Gran Oriente Filipino Hotel, was a vital center of Filipino life in San Francisco, and the first and most important Filipino Masonic Lodge in the United States.

The story begins 102 years ago, in 1921, when a group of about 40 Filipino U.S. merchant marines decided to start a Masonic Lodge in San Francisco. These sailors were part of the great wave of Filipino immigration to the U.S. mainland that started in 1920. Like Chinese and Japanese, Filipinos were subjected to racial discrimination, including racial covenants, and forced to live in “undesirable” areas. Most Filipinos in San Francisco lived in Manilatown, which was centered on Kearny Street near Chinatown, but a number also lived in South Park, which had become a rundown neighborhood that was also home to an early Japantown. During the 1920s and 1930s, these Filipino enclaves comprised several thousand immigrants living seasonally in about 40 residential hotels.

Forced to take menial jobs regardless of their education or training, most Filipinos worked seasonally as farmworkers, in canneries, or as domestic servants, busboys, dishwashers or janitors. Others joined the U.S. Navy or the Merchant Marine. Thanks to strict immigration laws, the vast majority were single men. Lacking families and social networks, they joined Masonic lodges for mutual support.

One of the earliest and most important of these fraternal organizations was called the Gran Oriente Filipino, whose grand lodge was in Manila. Masonry had become popular in the Philippines because Andres Bonifacio, a leader in the struggle for Filipino independence against Spain, was a Mason who used secret Masonic rituals and recruitment techniques with his revolutionary group. At their peak, the three main Filipino Masonic and quasi-Masonic fraternal organizations in the United States numbered about 3,000 members, with many more in the Philippines.

The San Francisco Gran Oriente chapter was originally connected to the Gran Oriente Lodge in Manila, paying $9 in dues to the international organization. Eventually it cut its ties and became independent. About 20 Gran Oriente lodges were founded in five California cities and five states, including Hawaii, Washington, Arizona, New York and New Jersey. At its peak it had about 700 members.

The first street address for the Gran Oriente Filipino Lodge appears in the city directory in 1934 at 1524 Powell St., three blocks west of Manilatown. (The building now houses the American Legion Cathay Post 384.) The next year the organization moved to South Park and began leasing a three-story rooming house at 104-106 South Park. This building had formerly housed the Japanese-run Omiya Hotel, one of more than half a dozen Japanese-owned hotels and rooming houses on the north side of the park.

The Gran Oriente began renting out the building’s 24 SRO-style rooms (they had no kitchens and communal bathrooms) at low rates to Filipinos. It and other residential hotels allowed seasonal and transient workers to keep their rooms while working in the fields or at sea, store their belongings and keep their money with hotel managers. Residential hotels in the Tenderloin, and in the so-called “hobohemia” around Fourth and Howard, fulfilled the same function for whites and other ethnic groups.

In 1948, the Gran Oriente Filipino organization purchased the building at 104-106 South Park. In 1951, it constructed a new temple just across the park, on what is now Jack London Alley. The Moorish-style temple, inscribed at the top with the words “Dedicated to the supreme architect of the universe,” still stands and is used as the meeting site for the last remaining Gran Oriente Masonic lodge in California, Rizal No. 12.

The Gran Oriente Filipino fraternity provided not only low-cost housing to its members, but also social and educational activities. Its Masonic values required that members be recommended by another member, believe in God, and maintain an upstanding character with no criminal record. In “Voices: A Filipino American Oral History,” a former member recalled, “The Gran Oriente Filipino had been helping members at home and abroad…Our duty is to help one another, not just members of the order, but other Filipinos and other races who need help.”

The Gran Oriente Filipino played an important role in the Filipino community for decades. But with the passage of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which ended national quotas, and the Fair Housing Act of 1968, Filipinos moved out of Manilatown and South Park and into places like Daly City, “the Pinoy (Filipino) capital of the world.” The end of Manilatown’s half-century-long existence came in 1977, when the last Filipino tenants of the International Hotel on Kearny Street were forcibly evicted after a long and bitter struggle that galvanized Bay Area Asian-American and housing-rights activists.

By the 1990s, the members of the Gran Oriente were aging and their numbers dwindling. By 2018, there were only five residents still living in the hotel. The owners decided to sell, but they wanted to ensure that the building would continue to house needy residents. Then-supervisor Jane Kim introduced the owners to an affordable-housing nonprofit, the Mission Housing Development Corporation, which bought the building for $4.5 million, along with two other venerable SROs on South Park, the Park View and the Madrid Hotel. With the aid of city funds, all three have been completely renovated and are fully leased to formerly homeless and very low-income residents. Sam Moss, executive director of MHDC, says none of the tenants in any of the hotels were displaced.

For more than 80 years, the Gran Oriente Filipino was a vital part of San Francisco’s Filipino community. That era is gone. But in what has now become a glittering oasis of 21st century wealth and power, the Gran Oriente’s continued role as a haven for society’s least fortunate is ensures that the lodge’s universal, humanitarian values will continue to have a home on South Park.