Woman Gives Her Floor a Pink Checkerboard Makeover and It’s So Cute

If you've ever looked at your floors and wondered how you could give them a beautiful makeover, let this TikToker serve as your inspiration. She turned a completely pink set of boards that made up her flooring into a gorgeous pink and white checkerboard pattern!

You've got to see the floor, especially if you're a pink lover like @thiscolorfulnest . It took a little while to complete, but the end result was a very, very pretty floor that looked like the stuff of candy-coated DIY dreams.

Part of what made the look so special is that the checkerboard pattern had to be hand-drawn on and hand-painted. Great care was taken to make sure each square was even and drawn on just so-so before the white squares were added.

And it's not like the white squares were a walk in the park. Each one had to be individually painted for the look to work. Just think about how much trouble that might be, even for a small room!

But all the effort was clearly for a striking end result, and the pink and white flooring goes beautifully with the pink walls, pink decor, and pink vibes of the room the checkerboard floor is featured in.

This design idea could potentially work in a variety of different ways, depending on what kind of look you're going for. Just keep in mind that it'll likely take some time to complete given its delicate look. This checkerboard floor was definitely the right way to go.

