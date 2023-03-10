Open in App
Jefferson City, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City NAACP to hold virtual candidate forums for City Council, school board

By Ryan Shiner,

3 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Jefferson City NAACP will hold a pair of candidate forums next week ahead of the April 4 election.

Both events can be viewed on the Jefferson City NAACP’s Facebook page .

A forum for Jefferson City Council will be held at 6 p.m. Monday. The school board forum will be 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“This election is critical for our community and families. From city streets, to public safety and police accountability, and ensuring our children’s future, your vote provides influence over these decisions made by our local elected officials. Join us as we listen to the candidates respond to the questions on our hearts, about our community,” Nimrod Chapel, Jr., Jefferson City NAACP president, said in a press release.

