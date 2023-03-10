THN On The 'E': What It's Like Covering 1,500 Games of One ECHL Team

Jacob Stoller and Justin Cohn discuss Justin's 1,500 games covering the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets, insane goaltending for the Toledo Walleye and more.

Justin Cohn holds up a gift honoring his 1,500 games covering the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets. Courtesy of Justin Cohn

This week on The Hockey News On The 'E' Podcast with Justin A. Cohn and Jacob Stoller:

- The ECHL's Toledo Walleye (Detroit Red Wings) are the team of the week. The Walleye were once 8-10-3 but are now 37-15-6 and have won 14 straight games. Goaltending is a huge part of the story, with Sebastian Cossa and John Lethemon putting up insane stats.

Cossa and Lethemon Put Up Insane Goalie Stats for Toledo (; 2:27)

- Justin recently covered his 1,500th game for the Fort Wayne Komets, currently the ECHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers. He reflects on why he tracked the games, how the team found out and what he did to celebrate, a story about covering the team and calling a players-only meeting and general advice.

Justin Cohn Covers His 1,500th Komets Game (; 15:57)

- Alex Ierullo of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits is the prospect of the week. He's currently on an AHL contract with the Ontario Reign.

THN On The 'E': What It's Like Covering 1,500 ECHL Games for One Team (; 33:57)

