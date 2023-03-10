4 homes on the market with bold interior design choices
By Vivi Smilgius,
From chicken-wired cabinetry and wood-clad walls to bright backsplashes, these homes stand out for their décor.
From backsplashes to bars, a home’s interior design reflects the people who live there. Here are four properties on the market with owners that thought outside the big-box store when it came to design choices:
184 Commonwealth Ave., Unit 12, Back Bay
$899,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
842 square feet
Open house Saturday, March 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
552 Massachusetts Ave., Unit 1B, South End
$775,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
820 square feet
***
390 Cooper Road, Northbridge
$800,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full, 1 half
3,735 square feet
1.79-acre lot
Open houses Friday, March 10, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
