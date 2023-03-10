Open in App
Boston

4 homes on the market with bold interior design choices

By Vivi Smilgius,

3 days ago

From chicken-wired cabinetry and wood-clad walls to bright backsplashes, these homes stand out for their décor.

The raised ranch at 410 Lowell Road in Concord has four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a bold interior design, and a $1,700,000 price tag. Via MLS

From backsplashes to bars, a home’s interior design reflects the people who live there. Here are four properties on the market with owners that thought outside the big-box store when it came to design choices:

184 Commonwealth Ave., Unit 12, Back Bay

$899,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

842 square feet

Open house Saturday, March 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

552 Massachusetts Ave., Unit 1B, South End

$775,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

820 square feet

***

390 Cooper Road, Northbridge

$800,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full, 1 half

3,735 square feet

1.79-acre lot

Open houses Friday, March 10, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

410 Lowell Road, Concord

$1,700,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

4,504 square feet

1.39-acre lot

