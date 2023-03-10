CHRISTUS Health talks major clinical trial

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Dr. Stan Weiner with CHRISTUS Health joined East Texas Live to speak on a new clinical trial.

Weiner said they are one of the first in the nation to be a part of a new clinical trial that will treat atrial fibrillation (AFIB). AFIB is a very common condition with many symptoms like palpitation, raising heartbeat, shortness of breath and is one of the most common causes of stroke.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website .

