Disney CEO Bob Iger admits what everyone already knows - Disney parks are too expensive, overcrowded

During a recent media conference, Disney CEO Bob Iger acknowledged that the company had raised theme park prices too high, which upset some customers.

Upon returning as CEO last November, one of Iger’s first actions was to reduce the price hikes that had been implemented by his predecessor, Bob Chapek.

Iger stated that while the company wants to grow profits, it should not do so at the expense of accessibility, which is a core value of the Disney brand.

He believes that the company can continue to expand its business while maintaining accessibility by being more strategic about pricing.