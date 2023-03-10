Open in App
WDBO

Disney CEO Bob Iger admits what everyone already knows - Disney parks are too expensive, overcrowded

By Joe Kelley,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohb8i_0lEeoCcc00

During a recent media conference, Disney CEO Bob Iger acknowledged that the company had raised theme park prices too high, which upset some customers.

Upon returning as CEO last November, one of Iger’s first actions was to reduce the price hikes that had been implemented by his predecessor, Bob Chapek.

Iger stated that while the company wants to grow profits, it should not do so at the expense of accessibility, which is a core value of the Disney brand.

He believes that the company can continue to expand its business while maintaining accessibility by being more strategic about pricing.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Treasury, Fed and FDIC announce steps to ensure deposits will be paid in full
Santa Clara, CA13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy