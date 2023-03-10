Tyler Senior Center’s Spring Fashion Show

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Lavera Johnson with the Tyler Senior Center joined East Texas Live to share one of their upcoming events.

Johnson shared that the Spring Fashion Show is open to the public on March 30 at 1 p.m. This is for people ages 55 and up where they show off their spring wardrobe and strut their stuff.

For more information, visit their website.

