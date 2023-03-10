Open in App
Tyler, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Senior Center’s Spring Fashion Show

By Luke Whitney,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AnXLI_0lEenMPf00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Lavera Johnson with the Tyler Senior Center joined East Texas Live to share one of their upcoming events.

Events coming up in the Rose City

Johnson shared that the Spring Fashion Show is open to the public on March 30 at 1 p.m. This is for people ages 55 and up where they show off their spring wardrobe and strut their stuff.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0lEenMPf00

Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tyler, TX newsLocal Tyler, TX
Tyler Rose Garden recognized for enduring test of time
Tyler, TX22 hours ago
Tyler Cattle Barons’ ‘Hope on the Horizon’ Gala tickets available
Tyler, TX1 hour ago
Tips for preparing your lawnmower for the spring
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rose City Winter Farmers Market leads to sold-out items
Tyler, TX1 day ago
33rd annual East Texas Auto & Cycle Show benefits East Texas Crisis Center
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Events coming up in the Rose City
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Disc golf soars into Winnsboro
Winnsboro, TX1 day ago
East Texas lawn care businesses help get your yard ready for spring
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Sabine High School graduate competes in Monster Truck Wars
Gladewater, TX2 days ago
PHOTOS: The cutest pygmy goats were shown in Longview this week
Longview, TX1 day ago
From the Archives: As KETK celebrates 36 years on the air, here’s a look back at our silver anniversary
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Prices of Homes and Condos at High Hill Development Include More Than Just a Plot of Land
Tyler, TX1 day ago
What on Earth is Going in This Empty Lot Off Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Apache Belles dance their way to Ireland
Tyler, TX3 days ago
SPCA of East Texas: Big Red
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Weekend Forecast: Temperatures moderate Saturday
Longview, TX2 days ago
Hopkins County Genealogical Society Next Monthly Meeting
Sulphur Springs, TX1 day ago
UT Tyler athlete vaults into All-American status, comes seventh in nation
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Jacksonville Education Foundation announces 2023 Pete Lammons Memorial Fishing Tournament
Jacksonville, TX4 days ago
‘They came out in droves:’ Community comes together to help Kilgore Hungarian restaurant damaged by storm
Kilgore, TX4 days ago
Pets Fur People: Larry
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Kilgore College holds off Blinn 64-62 in Region 14 quarterfinal
Kilgore, TX3 days ago
TVCC will play Panola for 2023 Men’s Region 14 Title
Carthage, TX2 days ago
Local will host business workshop for women
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Vehicle collides with Green Street bridge in Longview
Longview, TX3 days ago
Gas main break affecting Lindale traffic
Lindale, TX2 days ago
Did you know Adopt-a-Highway started in East Texas?
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Yes, Please! The Place in Tyler, Texas Everyone is Talking About Right Now
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Supt. Lamb leaving SSISD for Little Elm
Sulphur Springs, TX2 days ago
CHRISTUS Health talks major clinical trial
Tyler, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy