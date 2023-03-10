Open in App
Signing Jones, tagging Barkley helps Giants in free agency

By The Associated Press,

3 days ago

NEW YORK GIANTS (10-8-1)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB Saquon Barkley (franchise tag), RB Matt Breida, OL Jon Feliciano, OL Nick Gates, OL Wyatt Davis WR Darius Slayton, WR Richie James, WR Marcus Johnson, S Julian Love, S Tony Jefferson, CB Fabian Moreau, LB Jihad Ward, LB Oshane Ximines, LB Jaylon Smith, DL Justin Ellis, DL Nick Williams, LS Casey Kreiter, P Jamie Gillan.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DL Henry Mondeaux

NEEDS: On the surface, the most glaring need for general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll is at wide receiver. New York finished the season getting by with waiver-wire pickup Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Richie James. The team has told Kenny Golladay he won't be returning. Daniel Jones needs a receiver who can create separation. The other needs are at inside linebacker, defensive tackle and safety, if Love cannot be re-signed. Free agency will also give New York a chance to find depth. The Giants had little last season.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $16.2 million.

