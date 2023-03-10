Open in App
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmQqw_0lEen04w00

Neymar underwent season-ending surgery on his damaged right ankle on Friday, Paris Saint-Germain said.

The 31-year-old Brazil forward “was successfully operated on late this morning at the Aspetar Hospital in Doha,” the Qatari-backed club said in a statement.

Neymar is expected to be sidelined for up to four months .

“The player will now follow a protocol of rest and treatment,” PSG said.

Neymar was injured on Feb. 19 in a 4-3 win over Lille . He also injured his right ankle in Brazil’s opening match at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, but the forward was able to return later in the tournament.

The Brazilian has been sidelined by foot, groin, rib and ankle injuries since joining PSG for a record 222 million euros (then $262 million) from Barcelona in 2017.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Decision News
Green Bay, WI4 hours ago
Doncic, Irving out again for Mavs in Memphis rematch
Dallas, TX1 hour ago
FBI: 50 items stolen from museums in 5 states returned
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
AP source: Steelers agree on a deal with Patrick Peterson
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
AP sources: Falcons to sign Jessie Bates, get Jonnu Smith
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy