33rd annual East Texas Auto & Cycle Show benefits East Texas Crisis Center

The East Texas Crisis Center provides services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and their children across five counties in East Texas.
The 33rd Annual East Texas Auto & Cycle Show will be on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. It takes a $30 donation to enter your vehicle and tickets for the raffle car will cost $10. Proceeds from the event will benefit the East Texas Crisis Center.
For more information, visit their website.
