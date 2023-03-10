Open in App
Tyler, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

33rd annual East Texas Auto & Cycle Show benefits East Texas Crisis Center

By Luke Whitney,

3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Jeremy Flowers with the East Texas Crisis Center joined East Texas Live to share information on the East Texas Auto & Cycle Show.

Events coming up in the Rose City

The East Texas Crisis Center provides services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and their children across five counties in East Texas.

The 33rd Annual East Texas Auto & Cycle Show will be on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. It takes a $30 donation to enter your vehicle and tickets for the raffle car will cost $10. Proceeds from the event will benefit the East Texas Crisis Center.

