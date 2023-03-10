Man's Homemade 'McGriddle' Sandwiches Give McDonald's a Run for Its Money

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you often wake up on the weekends dreaming about McDonald's breakfast, you'll now be able to prepare this favorite without leaving the house. TikTok content creator @ cookinginthemidwest shows us how to make this sandwich at home. And it’s a true morning masterpiece.

Not only will you get more food, you’ll be saving money too. Your mouth will water when you see them dipped in maple syrup.

@cookinginthemidwest Bacon Egg & Cheese Pancake Sandwiches🔥 #hungryjackpartner Recipe 2 cups of Hungry Jack pancake mix 1 1/2 cups of water Bacon Eggs Salt, Pepper, Garlic Powder Cheese Syrup Steps -mix pancake mix according to the directions on the box -pour pancake mix into a mold -flip pancakes and cook until they are golden brown on both sides -cook bacon -cook eggs seasoning them with salt and pepper -build sandwiches Enjoy!! #breakfast #easyrecipes #breakfastidea #pancakes #pancakemixrecipes #homemademcgriddles ♬ original sound - Luke

These are making us so hungry! We really need to pick up one of those fabulous silicone griddle molds. First, he’s cooking up the bacon. Then he’s making the batter, and he’s using 2 cups of pancake mix for the flapjacks. You can just tell that they are all going to come out perfect in those molds. Once they are beautifully golden on each side, he removes them from the grill. Using the same molds, he pours in scrambled eggs. And they could not look more uniform or flawless, even if they were coming from McDonald's. After they are done, he removes them from the molds and melts a slice of American cheese over the top. All that’s left to do is assemble the sandwiches and devour them. Yum!

This breakfast creation mesmerized the audience. Viewer @CelesteBorczynski commented, “Gotta try this!! I love McGriddles, but tell me why they’re like $5 now and it’s not even the size of my palm.” So true. This is a much better value. Viewer @Jordyn said, “This is making me wanna get a griddle.” We were just thinking that, too. Viewer @veratv00 commented, “Those are so good! One of my favorite breakfast!” We love them too.

We can’t wait to give this recipe a try. We know our family is going to be thrilled we did!