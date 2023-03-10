Man Gifts Burger King Employee Money to Pay for Her Surgery and Her Reaction Is Everything

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We know that kindness goes a long way. But sometimes, people go above and beyond with their generosity. If you enjoy those types of stories, stick around.

TikTok content creator @floridasir shared a video of him offering to pay for a Burger King employee’s surgery. A little kindness goes a long way.

We found it refreshing to see someone coming to the aid of a hard-working woman in need. We simply adored watching the worker’s face light as up as she was offered the $260 co-pay. The sad reality is that healthcare in the states is ridiculous. People are facing the choice between paying utilities or getting surgery. It shouldn’t be this way. But thankfully, people like @floridasir care about helping others. We hope more people are inspired to take action and help someone.

Let’s see how the TikTokers felt about this video. User @Todd Tate exclaimed, “The fact that Americans have to Crowdsource healthcare expenses is sad!” @Liz Jacobs wrote, “Some people say don’t post doing a good deed. Blah blah blah, I actually like it. This restores my faith in people!” @rvmirezzz0 admitted, “It’s crazy how a stranger has to do this and not the multi-million dollar corporation.” @AyeeRuck replied, “She even has insurance, and our system is still broken. Thank you for helping her.” @Sea remarked, “This is how we take care of each other.”

The TikTokers really appreciated the kindness shown to this Burger King worker. We look forward to a follow-up post after her surgery. If you liked this video, visit @floridasir’s TikTok channel. You never know where he’ll go next to help someone.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !