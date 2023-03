FAIR LAWN, NJ - The Nabisco building implosion date has been set for April 15 at 8 a.m., according to the Glen Rock facts and questions portion of its official borough webpage.

The former Mondelez baking plant is located on Route 208. Residents in Glen Rock are affected as neighbors within 200 feet.

Fair Lawn Mayor: See Glen Rock Fact Sheet on Nabisco Implosion

More news and reaction to come.