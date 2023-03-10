Cruise Line Announces New '3-Year Cruise' That Visits 135 Countries

There's a lot of hardcore cruise-lovers who can't get enough of life at sea- as soon as their feet hit dry land, they're planning their next trip. But how long could you cruise if you had no limits? One cruise company is pushing these boundaries with the ultimate world tour.

Popular website @thrillist recently reported on Miray Cruises announcing the launch of their 3-year "Life at Sea" cruise! This 1,000+ day voyage might be the ultimate test to see which cruisers can truly handle a life at sea.

The itinerary is stacked with visits to 135 different countries over all 7 continents, and with quite the leisurely timetable, guests will have ample opportunities to spend multiple days exploring their destinations. According to Life at Sea's website , the ship itself also has the kind of amenities you'd want on an ocean liner: pool deck, fine dining options, health and wellness spas, gyms, and an auditorium, among other amenities. Due to the long-term nature of the trip, they offer further enhancements like on-board education and enrichment courses. Essentially, this cruise really does offer you the chance to live at sea for three whole years in comfort.

But is it all worth it? There's definitely an appeal to it: three years to go exploring all over the world while relaxing on a luxurious cruise ship at the end of each day sounds like the dream for many travelers. But put into perspective, that's also a lot of time at sea and away from home. You've really got to love the nautical life if you plan on taking this voyage on.

It also goes without saying, too, that this trip is seriously expensive. However, at $30k per year, people were still really impressed... "That’s 2500 a month, that’s literally rent worth," reasoned @altoenlatorre.

The ultimate cruise trip of a lifetime, or too much of a good thing? Miray's intriguing Life at Sea cruise promises a lot, but we wonder if it will truly be able to live up to the luxury standards it proposes. Registrations for Life at Sea have only just opened, meaning only time will tell how this ambitious cruise will turn out. Whatever happens, though, we're excited to see what comes next!

