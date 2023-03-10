Open in App
New York State
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Micah Parsons trolling Zach Wilson on Twitter

By Stacey Mickles,

3 days ago
The NFL offseason is arguably more interesting than what happens on the field and this year is no exception. Sometimes players like to take jabs at other players just for the fun of it and that’s what Micah Parsons did to Jets quarterback Zach Wilson this week.

On Thursday afternoon, New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner appeared to confirm that the Jets were in trade talks with the Green Bay Packers about a deal that would send Aaron Rodgers to New York. And Parson trolled Wilson about it.

Parsons posted a video of Wilson looking extremely uncomfortable during what looks like a photo shoot for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wilson, who is out of BYU, had a very clean-cut image coming out of college, but that changed this past year. First of all, there were reports that Wilson may have had an affair with his mom’s best friend.

But the most damning thing may have been when Wilson was benched for his poor play and didn’t take responsibility for it which many feel lost the Jets’ locker room.

Some fans didn’t take took kindly to Parsons, who has had his own issues off the field this past season, taking a swipe at Wilson.

Parsons’s troll was in response to some Jet players begging Aaron Rodgers to come to New York while burning a cheesehead and some fans understood where Parsons was coming from.

I guess some fans didn’t find the humor in Parson’s post, while others did.

