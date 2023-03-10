Open in App
Houston, TX
The Comeback

3 teams reportedly interested in Jimmy Garoppolo

By Stacey Mickles,

3 days ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is about to become a free agent and he already has several suitors waiting on him.

According to reports, Jimmy G may be courted by three teams: the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, and Las Vegas Raiders.

The best landing spot for the quarterback may be with the Raiders where he would be reunited with former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is now head coach of the Raiders.

Remember, Jimmy G was Tom Brady’s backup for many years in New England. The Raiders may be also in a better position to make the playoffs because of the talent that would surround Garoppolo like wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs.

The Panthers would also be a great spot for Jimmy G. They are in a weak division and now that Tom Brady has retired, the NFC South will be wide open.

The Texans aren’t a bad team either and Garoppolo will be reunited with his former 49ers defensive coach DeMeco Ryans who is now head coach of the team.

But once again, this will put the 49ers in an interesting spot. With injuries to both Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, is it smart for the team to depart with the backup knowing what they went through last year?

It will be interesting to see what Jimmy G’s next move will be if he makes a move.

{ New York Post Sports }

