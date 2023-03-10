Open in App
LA Rams involved in shocking trade rumors

By Stacey Mickles,

3 days ago
We all have heard about the trade rumors concerning several NFL quarterbacks but this latest trade rumor may shock several people.

According to Pat McAfee, the LA Rams may be looking to trade starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi said the Rams would “love to trade” Matthew Stafford.

Stafford struggled last year and his team did not make the playoffs this year. Stafford barely threw for over 2000 yards and had only thrown 10 touchdown passes.

He also dealt with a lot of injuries this past season too which may contributed to his struggles. As fans may recall, the Rams traded Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions two years ago and Stafford would lead the Rams to the Super Bowl.

Although the Lions didn’t make the playoffs this past season, Goff had a much better season than Stafford throwing for 4438 yards and 29 touchdowns.

So it looks like long term, that the Lions got the better deal with the Stafford/Goff trade. Some NFL analysts are even saying that Stafford, who is 35, may also consider retirement.

It may all depend on his health. In the Rams’ Super Bowl year, Stafford threw for nearly 5,000 yards and 41 touchdowns.

If Stafford is able to return to form, this could be a sweet deal for any team interested in trading for him.

