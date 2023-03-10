Open in App
San Diego, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Trespassers Keep Breaking In to an Iconic Spot on San Diego's Waterfront

By Eddie McCoven,

3 days ago

SAN DIEGO - The Ocean Beach Pier remains closed due to storm damage but that's not stopping some people from taking a stroll on the aging structure.

Parks and Recreation officials say they've had to replace the lock on the gate to the OB Pier at least once after trespassers broke it and got the gate back open, but the pier is not safe to be on right now.

"For about 200 feet the railing is off of the pier," San Diego resident and photographer Jim Grant teold reporting partner 10 News . "There's boards, there's screws, there's nails."

Grant says trespassers are breaking the locks and then locking the gate in the open position and some residents and visitors just don't know the pier is currently off limits. The city has not provided a timeline of when the pier will be repair and when it will reopen. The pier is slated for more maintenance while the city decides when the aging structure will be replaced.

Lifeguards say if they see you on the closed pier they will call police.

Photo: Getty Images
