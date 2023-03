You know and hate it: Love Bug season in Florida

Love Bugs on a FL license plate | Photo by @se7en49

Every true Floridian knows that the real season of love starts in April-May and returns again mid–September.That’s right: We’re talking Love Bugs.All across the state, people bond over a shared nuisance:little black and red bugs that stick themselves to car windshields, fly in our mouths, andeven lock people out of their homes To help you mentally prepare for the (let’s just say it — the worst) season, here are a few fastfacts and tips about the insect we all love to hate.They were not created by the University of Florida to eat mosquitos. The species actually flew into Texas from Central America, migrated east, and finally made themselves at home in our neck of the woods.Love Bugs areattracted to vehicle fumes and hot asphalt. Experts also say theythrive in cow waste and freshly cut grass. Download the “That Gunk on Your Car” app to help identify the bug guts on your windshield.For effective cleaning, use hot soapy water right away to prevent chipped automobile paint — their bodies are slightly acidic.It’s too soon to tell, but the weather can have a large impact on how bad the season will be. Colonies thrive when the temperature is slightly warmer and drier. In the 1960s and 1970s, populations were so dense that it becameThey area vital part of the ecosystem. Love Bugs feed on decaying matter and return organic material to the soil.