Open in App
Augusta, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

19-year-old woman kidnapped from Georgia Waffle House parking lot, deputies say

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18mTmo_0lEejW8X00

Georgia deputies are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman and a man who they believe kidnapped her outside a Waffle House.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Zkyla Avonce Rhodes was last seen with 59-year-old Willie Walker in the restaurant’s parking lot off 2057 Gordon Highway in Augusta around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

WJBF-TV in Augusta reported a witness saw Walker grab Rhodes and drag her into his car. The witness also said Walker pointed a gun at them.

Deputies say Rhodes is believed to be in danger. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a blue jean jacket.

Walker was last seen driving a dark Chevrolet Malibu or Chevrolet Cruz.

This is not the first kidnapping that the 59-year-old has been connected to. Walker was accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting another woman in 2022, WJBF reported .

Anyone with information on the location of Rhodes or Walker is urged to contact Investigator Tyler Steerman or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1427 or 706-821-1080.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Fake parking tickets popping up on cars in Ga. city, scamming drivers
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Prison Escape: Authorities in Georgia searching for 'dangerous' convicted killer on the run
Oconee, GA6 days ago
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Flea Markets in the Entire State
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect wanted after Augusta shooting kills an unidentified male victim
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Man allegedly killed by grandson in Cayce identified by coroner
Cayce, SC1 day ago
Off-duty deputy finds truck that was stolen in Burke County
Waynesboro, GA3 days ago
Homicide investigation underway after man shot in Augusta
Augusta, GA3 days ago
160 remains and bodies found in Hayward warehouse linked to illegal cremations company
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Aiken County deputy terminated following officer-involved shooting
Warrenville, SC4 days ago
At least 2 people shot just outside North Augusta
North Augusta, SC4 days ago
Six people arrested on gang charges in Grovetown
Grovetown, GA4 days ago
Police make a big bust in Grovetown gang battles
Grovetown, GA4 days ago
Ninth grader sues school district after staffer allegedly 'physically assaulted' her when she didn't recite the Pledge of Allegiance
Lexington, SC15 hours ago
Augusta men sentenced to prison for shootout that caught Postal Service driver in crossfire
Augusta, GA4 days ago
Student caught with handgun at Glenn Hills High School
Augusta, GA3 days ago
FBI: Maine man planned to wear old man mask in murder-for-hire plot in NYC
New York City, NY1 day ago
Augusta mom to host first autism walk in honor of son
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Funeral arrangements made for Former Augusta Commissioner Andy Cheek
Augusta, GA3 days ago
Man Collapses and Dies in Booking Area at Local Jail
Grovetown, GA8 days ago
City Leader helps former WJBF Meteorologist remove thousands of bees from property
Augusta, GA3 days ago
Laney High School student passes away after fight with cancer
Wilmington, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy