Tampa, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

It's 'All About Foam' at Barriehaus' Tampa Bay Beer Week event this weekend

By Kyla Fields,

3 days ago
BarrieHaus Beer Co.
Tampa Bay Beer Week is in full swing, and there’s still a ton of weekend events left.

Ybor City's Barriehaus Beer Co. might make waves with its Oktoberfest celebration every year, but an immense amount of beer will also flow at its annual “All About Foam” party.

This event happening Sunday will feature Bierstacheln or “beer striking,” an ancient tradition where cold beer is brought down to the perfect drinking temperature by mixing it with a smoking-hot blacksmith spike. The sugar in the beer caramelizes and leaves a thick layer of creamy foam on top—hence the moniker, "All About Foam."


A few of Barriehaus’ exclusive beers folks can snag at this first-come, first-served event include its “Overestimator” doppelbock, triple barrel-aged “Maltika Baltic” porter and the “Strong Bear Strong” lager.

There's no cover for the "All About Foam" Tampa Bay Beer Week event happening at BarrieHaus Beer Co. on Sunday, March 12 from noon-5 p.m.
