'NCIS: LA' Will Go Out With a Special Two-Part Finale, Including a Wedding

Producers say show will send off its characters in a way that fans should find satisfying.

NCIS: Los Angeles will be getting an extra episode for its final season on CBS in order to have a two-part series finale that will wrap up the storylines, and it will then be followed by the special, CBS Presents A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles.

“Wrapping up a series is always bittersweet,” said showrunner and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill . “We were blessed to have 14 seasons together, so bringing it to a satisfying end was extremely challenging after so many years. Fortunately, CBS was gracious enough to give us an extra episode in order to send off our characters in a way befitting their stories that hopefully the fans find both satisfying and hopeful.”

Related: NCIS: Los Angeles Is Coming to an End and We've Got Scoop on Hetty's Return and Callen's Wedding !

The two-part series finale will be spread over two Sundays with part one airing on May 14, and titled “New Beginnings.” In the first episode, the ATF seeks help from the NCIS team to investigate stolen military-grade weapons and to locate one of its agents who has gone missing. Also, Callen ( Chris O’Donnell ) and Anna ( Bar Paly ) continue to plan their wedding, Rountree’s ( Caleb Castille ) sister interviews for medical school, and Sam ( LL Cool J) encourages his father to take part in a drug trial.

Then, on May 21, the series wraps up with “New Beginnings, Part 2,” in which the NCIS team continues the case with the ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. And, Callen and Anna decide on an impromptu wedding.

Related: Daniela Ruah on the Importance of 'Bringing Sensitivity' the Emotional Episode of NCIS: Los Angeles Dealing with Domestic Violence

In addition, Gemmill told Parade at the NCIS: Los Angeles wrap party that there would be some closure on the Hetty ( Linda Hunt ) storyline.

“We are going to have steps taken to resolve Hetty’s storyline in a way that I hope leaves fans feeling excited,” he said.

Part one of “New Beginnings” will air in the NCIS: Los Angeles regular timeslot of 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. But part two will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT to make room in the schedule for the special Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Both will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Next, Who Is LL Cool J’s Wife? Meet the Hip Hop Legend and NCIS: L.A . Star's ‘Around the Way Girl’