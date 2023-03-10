Emma Roberts Cozies Up to Boyfriend Cody John for Special Occassion Photos

The couple first made their relationship official in August.

Emma Roberts provided a rare glimpse into her private relationship with boyfriend Cody John .

The Scream Queens alum shared two snaps with all of her social media fans to celebrate John’s birthday .

The first shot showed off the couple’s adventurous side as they captured a selfie during a helicopter ride above a vast body of water. In the second photo, Roberts cuddled up to her man during what seemed to be a pool day on a sunny patio.

“happy birthday sheesh,” the 32-year-old star captioned the photo, along with a melting-face emoji and a red heart emoji to convey her love and admiration.

The caption seems to reveal a nickname the duo has for each other, as John previously used the same caption to commemorate Robert’s birthday in an Instagram tribute.

Fans and famous friends were all smitten with the photos, including Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson , who wrote, “ Happy birthday codels 🥰🤗😍”

Roberts and John made their relationship social media official back in August , with the In The Dark actor sharing a photo of them kissing on a boat.

However, they’ve reportedly been dating since the summer of 2022 after meeting through mutual friends in the industry, per ET .

PageSix reports Roberts did not want to rush things with John for the sake of her son, 2-year-old Rhodes, who she co-parents with ex, Garrett Hedlund .

The former couple dated for three years before separating in late 2021.

Roberts previously shared a sweet photo with her baby boy as they enjoyed a day at the park together.

And earlier this year, the American Horror Story actress revealed her favorite rom-com starring her famous aunt Julia Roberts — My Best Friend's Wedding .

Related: Emma Roberts' Response to Theory That Lea Michele Can't Read Is Going Viral