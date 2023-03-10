Look: Georgina Burke Is Beach-Ready in an Adorable Blue-and-White Striped Swimsuit

The 2022 SI Swimsuit rookie showed off a cheery one-piece by the water.

Georgina Burke. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Georgina Burke sure knows how to rock a beachside look. The 2022 SI Swimsuit rookie modeled a piece from Lilly Pulitzer’s new spring swim line on Instagram today.

The brand’s official IG account shared the pic, in which the model showed off a blue-and-white striped one-piece with a plunging V-neckline, frilly shoulder straps and a cinched-in waistline with a tie.

The first snapshot showed Burke carrying two of the designer’s colorful and paisley-printed duffle bags, while the second photo provided a better glimpse of the model’s Delphie One-Piece Swimsuit ($158). Burke’s blonde hair was worn loose, while she accessorized with a few bracelets on one wrist and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

“It's time for a great escape...and we never pack lightly for a day at the beach,” the brand wrote in the caption.

“Thank you for showing your pieces on a curvy model!!!! ❤️,” one fan gushed in the comments.

In addition to working as a model, Burke is also an entrepreneur. She is the founder of Burke NYC , a size-inclusive swimwear brand that offers one-piece swimsuits and bikinis, as well as a line of self-tanning products.

The Australian model even wore a design from her brand at her first-ever SI Swimsuit photo shoot last year, when she worked with photographer Ben Watts in Barbados. Check out 10 breathtaking images from Burke’s photo shoot here .

