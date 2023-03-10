Hannah Ferguson’s Sweet Birthday Message to Fellow SI Swimsuit Model Hailey Clauson

The SI Swimsuit besties are both repeat stars of the magazine.

Hailey Clauson and Hannah Ferguson. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

We love to see women supporting fellow women. Four-time SI Swimsuit model Hannah Ferguson did just that on March 7 by wishing friend and 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue star Hailey Clauson a happy birthday on Instagram.

Ferguson, 30, shared an adorable snapshot of the duo posing together underneath a twilight sky in casual sweaters. The next photo showed the two blondes sitting on a floor wearing hats, athleisure and boots. Rounding out the collage was a pic of the friends in chic menswear-inspired looks. Ferguson wore a white button-up and black blazer, while Clauson rocked a checkered jacket and the two embraced.

“To the moon and back I love you 🥰 Happy Birthday my @haileyclauson ❤️❤️❤️🍾🥂,” Ferguson sweetly wrote in her caption.

“Thank you! Love you Soo much❤️,” Clauson responded in the comments.

“Two of a kind!!!🙌Beautiful ones!!!🔥,” one fan gushed.

“Happy birthday , Hailey Clauson 😍.. definitely legendary as far as Sports Illustrated supermodels 😮,” another person added.

Ferguson made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2014 and posed for the magazine each year through ’17. Clauson got her start with SI Swimsuit in 2015 and will return to the magazine for her seventh year this spring. The model recently wrapped up her 2023 photo shoot in the Dominican Republic.

Check out some of Clauson and Ferguson’s best SI Swimsuit moments from ‘15 in Hawai’i and along Route 66 here .

