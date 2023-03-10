At least 1 injured following a 3-car crash in Huber Heights

Three cars crashed and caused injuries in Huber Heights Friday afternoon.

>> TRENDING: Montgomery County deputies ask for help in search of theft suspect

Huber Heights Police and Fire were dispatched to state Route 235 southbound and Artz Road at around 12:55 p.m. on reports of a crash, the city’s dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.

Three cars were involved, which included a Ford, Honda, and Chevy, dispatch said.

There were reported injuries, dispatch informed.

Dispatch was initially told that the person in the Honda was unable to exit their car following the crash, crews said on emergency scanners. As a result, the call was upgraded to a crash with entrapment.

However, there was no one trapped inside their car, dispatch told News Center 7.

Huber Heights Police led the investigation into the crash. It is currently unknown what caused it.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.