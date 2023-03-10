Open in App
Darke County, OH
WHIO Dayton

2-car crash sends person to hospital in Darke County

By WHIO Staff,

3 days ago
One person was transported to a local hospital after two cars crashed in Darke County Friday afternoon.

Darke County crews were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and 36 at around 12:10 a.m. on reports of a crash with injuries, Darke County Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.

Medics transported a person to Wayne HealthCare after reporting injuries, dispatch said. The severity of his injuries is currently unknown.

Before the victim’s ground transportation, dispatch contacted a medical helicopter, who informed them that they would not fly due to the weather, dispatch informed. A medical helicopter was not requested.

News Center 7 reached out to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

We will update this story as it develops and we learn more.

