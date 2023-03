ktoo.org

Ketchikan tribe’s business arm eyes ‘healing center’ to help with opioid crisis By Raegan Miller, KRBD - Ketchikan, 3 days ago

Ketchikan Indian Community owns a swath of land about 10 miles north of downtown, in the Mud Bight area. It’s been set aside for years, ...