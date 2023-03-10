Open in App
Racine, WI
TMJ4 News

Residents deal with heavy, wet snow after nearly 10 inches fall in Racine

By Elaine Rojas-Castillo,

3 days ago
We may technically be in meteorological spring, but here in Southeast Wisconsin, it definitely feels more like winter with the heavy snowfall across our region.

“It’s very heavy and just the wrong time of year. I was ready to get out the lawnmower, I’m not ready to have that thing running again,” said John Martinoff.

Martinoff and Kevin Richtsmeier live not too far from each other in Racine and on Friday, both of them brought out the blower, with nearly 10 inches of snow coming down in less than 12 hours.

“I didn't expect it to be this bad. Really honestly. I know they said a few inches but usually, it passes us by,” said Richtsmeier.

John says his job decided to open later and Kevin’s 10-year-old son got a cherished snow day.

Still, they say the overnight snow made for a tricky start.

“We saw the weather reports. As far as being ready, you can never be ready. You know the joke, ‘we’re going to get between 1 and 100 over the next 0 to 24 hours.’ We don’t know!” said Martinoff.

“We woke up this morning, we had a good eight, nine inches it looks like of heavy snow, that this snowblower was hardly even moving. So, it’s a lot of work,” said Richtsmeier.

As they both braced for the clean-up, John says his advice for others is simple.

“If you’re clearing it, take it easy. You know it’s heavy, it’s heavier than it looks. I watched the municipal plow truck go by a little while ago, and you could actually see this stuff’s heavy enough, it was moving his blade back. This is very heavy,” said Martinoff.

With the snow quickly making its way out, they both say they’re ready to say goodbye to their plow gear as soon as they can.

