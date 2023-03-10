Historic Moment: The early dairy industry

By Jorge Batlle

Skaneateles Village Historian

Skaneateles early agricultural history often dwells on the teasel industry, overlooking the area-wide dairy businesses. Dairy production goes far back as the mid 1850s. These were small family farms with small herds. Some made butter in hand churns using some of the unpasteurized raw milk. Any surplus milk and cream was sold to neighbors.

Delivery routes started in the late 1870s. George Weeks’ route was Onondaga Street. Levi Weeks’ route was West Genesee Street. Thomas Hollier and Charles Gregory had routes in Mottville in 1886. George Hardage route was west Austin Street in 1890. Frank T. Evans & Son was Onondaga Road in 1907. William Hellier’s route on Franklin Street ran from 1909 to 1913. Harvey Smith had a route in the Village in 1910. Charles Williams’ 1912 route was on Jewett Road. George Hiscock had a West Lake Street route in 1912-1917. Walter Buerlton had a Jordan Street route from 1920 to 1930. Frederick Smith, 1920, route was Benson Road and West Lake Road. Charles Lewis had a village route in 1920. Oscar Fisher’s 1930 route was County Line Road.

Along with the private consumer, the larger dairies sold their milk to the Creamery, on Hannum Street. This processing plant made butter for downstate customers, cheese and other dairy products. In its final years it made ice cream mix under the name of Best Ice Cream Company.

Local doctors served as public health officers, issuing permits and inspecting dairy farms for bovine tuberculosis and brucellosis.

T. Evans & Sons (Pine Grove Dairy) was said to be the last diary selling raw milk in 1932, after New York State, the third largest milk producing state, passed a law in 1931 requiring all milk to be pasteurized. This was to eliminate diseases such as listeria, campylobacter, and brucella that can be present in raw milk.

Originally milk was distributed in covered metal containers with handles. Large quantities were in the more traditional looking milk can. Later, home delivery used glass milk bottles. A unique bottle was the cream-top. This bottle had a tulip shaped top where the cream would form. A small ladle was used to spoon out the cream. There were pints, quarts and gallon sizes. Each dairy had distinctive designs for their containers. Early bottles had the name cast in the actual glass. Later, the name was painted on the bottle. These bottles are very collectible. The cream-top bottle disappeared when homogenization of milk came into wide practice. Pine Grove Dairy offered homogenized milk in 1951.

Pine Grove offered homogenized milk in wax coated paper quart containers. They also had cottage cheese in paper tubs, and butter sticks in paper cartons.

A story in the June 1967 edition of the Skaneateles Press said:

After 50 years of management by the Evans family, Pine Grove Dairy will become part of the Auburn Guernsey Farms, Inc., organization, according to a joint announcement by Willis and Louis Evans of Skaneateles, and Al Kline manager of Auburn Guernsey Farms. The Evans took over Pine Grove, whose farm is on Onondaga Road (New Seneca Turnpike), May 15, 1917, when the brothers’ father Frank T. Evans acquired the business from George Hiscock. Auburn Guernsey has acquired the milk business and equipment only, and has not purchased the farm. The Pine Grove drivers and other employees are continuing with the Auburn firm, which sells golden Guernsey milk drawn from seven farms in Cayuga County.

Presently, there are large dairy farms in the area who supply the milk processing plants. Fesko Farms on the east side of the Lake milks about 600 cows. Richards out on New Seneca Turnpike milks about 1,100 cows. Their milk goes to the Byrne Dairy processing plant. Twin Birch Dairy, out on Benson Road, has 1500 cows and their milk goes to the Cayuga Milk Cooperative in Aurelius. Hourigan has a location south of the Village of Elbridge and Byrne Dairy gets their production.

Got milk?