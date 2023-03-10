Marcellus Academic Club holding membership drive

The Marcellus Academic Club, known as MAC, is a one-of-a kind organization. Organized in 1998 by Marcellus community members, it recognizes and supports student academic achievement in the Marcellus school district. It is not just Marcellus high school student athletes who proudly wear varsity letters and pins, but also high academic achievers earning honor or high honor roll status as well. MAC’s efforts include supporting all students K-12 in a myriad of ways. Students who improve their overall grade point average by 5 points from one grading period to the next receive a step-up award. Annual book awards recognize top students from each class in grades 4-6. MAC provides books and materials for incoming kindergarten students and supports faculty projects to optimize student opportunities. They provided funds for the acquisition of lego robotics kits for grades 1-5, financial assistance for grade 7-8 science Olympiad team, money for student book clubs and book challenges as well as many other special projects.

MAC also hosts receptions following the Junior High National Honor Society, the Senior High National Honor Society, and the Rho Kappa inductions as well as the Senior High School Academic Awards and the Senior Awards Ceremony.

The culminating MAC event each year is the Senior Banquet, which recognizes graduating Seniors who have maintained an honor roll/high honor roll status throughout high school. This year’s banquet will feature guest speaker Hunter Potter, a 2009 Marcellus graduate who is now an artist in NYC. Potter was the recipient of the Roger Smith Artist Fellowship at the Vermont Studio Center in 2018 and was awarded residencies in London at the Plop Residency and the Fores Project. His work has been exhibited in Barcelona, Miami, Ibiza, London, Mallorca, Los Angeles, Berlin, and Amsterdam.

MAC is currently holding its annual membership drive which makes all this possible and is asking for the support of the community. To support the Marcellus Academic Club visit marcellusacademic.club and follow the prompts to donate. The organization accepts donations through PayPal as well as mailed membership/donation forms.