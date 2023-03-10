Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Landlord sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting tenant

By Rachel Zalucki,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoC59_0lEeb5v500

A landlord accused of shooting his tenant in December 2021 was found guilty of battery with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.

Sildem Gandy, who called police after the shooting and asked them to arrest his tenant, was sentenced to 3 to 15 years at Nevada Department of Corrections.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Las Vegas landlord called police, told them to arrest him after shooting tenant in rent dispute

According to a police report, Gandy claimed that he was in the process of evicting this victim after he had stopped paying rent. Arriving officers made contact with Gandy when he exited the resident with his hands up, saying the victim was "going crazy so I went nuts."

The victim was critically injured and transported to University Medical Center's trauma center to be treated for gunshot wounds.

