14 best player-team fits in 2023 NFL free agency

In pro football, there isn’t something else quite like the lightning-quick speed of NFL free agency.

Money sometimes flies around with reckless abandon to average players while teams scramble to piece together the early makings of their roster for the upcoming season. Even just condensing this open market disorder into a long sentence has me disoriented.

With the 2023 NFL free agency period several away, we thought it fair to look at some of the best player-team fits this year. The franchise tag hoopla has settled down, so now we know exactly who should be able. (Check out our Christian D’Andrea’s forecast for all 32 teams while you’re at it.)

An elite blindside protector in New England? Sure. A workhorse receiver calling the South home? Why not. It’s free agency! Cats and dogs living together! Mass hysteria! Everyone who wants to spend has plenty of cap space and the capacity to make a splash.

Let’s break down 13 of the best fits for the 2023 NFL free agency period. All cap data is courtesy of Over The Cap. (All projected contracts are courtesy of me.)

1

WR Jakobi Meyers and the Atlanta Falcons

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Cap space: $62.9 million

Projected contract: Three years, $60 million ($38 million guaranteed)

The Falcons already have one of the NFL’s best assortment of weapons. Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Tyler Allgeier would be the envy of many offensive coordinators and quarterbacks. But they’re missing a classic possession guy, a jack-of-all-trades workhorse willing to get down and dirty as a blocker and make the tough catch. For a cash-rife organization that will likely open the checkbook for many players, Meyers is a perfect fit for Arthur Smith’s needs.

2

C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the Atlanta Falcons

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

Cap space: $62.9 million

Projected contract: Five years, $65 million ($34 million guaranteed)

A vital cog in the Philadelphia Eagles’ ballhawk, takeaway machine NFC championship defense, Philadelphia simply doesn’t have the space to retain the services of a 25-year-old top safety. But the Falcons do, and they desperately need better defenders alongside cornerback A.J. Terrell. It’d be a wise pivot for the Falcons to pass on Lamar Jackson so they could build a defense.

3

RT Kaleb McGary and the Chicago Bears

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Cap space: $94.6 million

Projected contract: Four years, $70 million ($40 million guaranteed)

Atlanta electing not to franchise tag the 28-year-old McGary puts one of the league’s more-rounded tackles on the open market. In a sport usually starved for quality book-ends, McGary should take a handsome advantage of teams desperate for better blocking. One of those squads is the Chicago Bears, who will be looking to fortify an improved offensive line for Justin Fields while likely making massive overpays. McGary can slide right in on the, uh, right side of GM Ryan Poles’ dream OL.

4

DT Javon Hargrave and the Chicago Bears

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Cap space: $94.6 million

Projected contract: Three years, $63 million ($30 million guaranteed)

One of the more underrated storylines for the Eagles’ 2022 NFC title was Javon Hargrave destroying the interior of offensive lines. In the most expanded role of his career, the 30-year-old veteran (16 QB hits, 11 sacks) was arguably Philadelphia’s defensive centerpiece. And, similarly to Chicago looking to fortify its offensive trenches, head coach Matt Eberflus will want someone he can build his defense around. That man should be Hargrave.

5

WR Mecole Hardman and the Chicago Bears

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Cap space: $94.6 million

Projected contract: Two years, $34 million ($16 million guaranteed)

One of the places the 2022 Bears were sorely lacking was speed. Well, aside from Justin Fields. For Chicago to take the next competitive step forward, it must add a lot to this specific team niche. Hardman isn’t a complete receiver. Heck, I’d hardly call him “reliable” in the traditional sense. But he’s a gadget weapon that would work in creative packages with Fields’ legs. It makes too much sense.

6

CB Jamel Dean and the Cincinnati Bengals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cap space: $34.6 million

Projected contract: Four years, $68 million ($35 million guaranteed)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are (unofficially) rebuilding. They might even be in play for Caleb Williams in next year’s draft. While a useful player who makes everyone around him better, it would be a shock if Tampa Bay brought Dean back. This is a corner tailor-made for a contender like, say, the Cincinnati Bengals. As Eli Apple prepares to make a likely departure, GM Duke Tobin can make a natural pivot to a dependable piece who won’t be a consistent punching bag for receivers

7

WR Odell Beckham Jr. and the Buffalo Bills

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Cap space: $19.1 million

Projected contract: Two years, $24 million ($12 million guaranteed)

While possible departures of players like LB Tremaine Edmunds might give the Bills more financial breathing room, they’re still more or less up against the wall. But if they want to avoid asking Josh Allen to do too much again, the Bills have no choice but to make some low-risk, high-reward moves. Getting Beckham Jr. into the fold would qualify.

We last heard of the receiver trying to make a late 2022 return after a torn ACL. A few months later, Beckham Jr. is likely in an improved health position but has probably lost some of his luster. Still, the Bills need a legit WR2 next to Stefon Diggs, and there are worse fliers to take.

8

TE Dalton Schultz and the Los Angeles Chargers

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Cap space: $6.9 million

Projected contract: Three years, $52 million ($28 million guaranteed)

Schultz isn’t the best tight end in the world. Heck, I’d find it hard to argue he could ever be the focal point of an offense. But as a solid TE2? Another weapon for Justin Herbert? The fit almost makes too much sense in tandem with Gerald Everett. Los Angeles has some cap finagling to do (releasing or trading Keenan Allen?), but they can recalibrate well with Schultz after the fact.

9

EDGE Marcus Davenport and the Kansas City Chiefs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cap space: $16.9 million

Projected contract: Four years, $80 million ($40 million guaranteed)

After releasing Frank Clark (who’s third all-time in playoff sacks???) and likely letting Orlando Brown Jr. walk, the defending Super Bowl champs will soon have some money to spend. I think they’ll elect to invest in their defense and some upside by inking Davenport into a deal. Davenport’s not the most explosive edge rusher, but he’s probably the best available on the market. And if he can in a four-man rush priority scheme like Steve Spagnuolo’s next to Chris Jones, he’ll be worth the price tag.

10

LT Orlando Brown Jr. and the New England Patriots

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Cap space: $31.8 million

Projected contract: Five years, $115 million ($60 million guaranteed)

Speaking of Brown, elite blindside protectors like him simply don’t usually become free agents. (So, yes, the Chiefs are playing with fire.) That’s good news for the Patriots, who have money to spend and desperately need an offensive line overhaul. Trent Brown’s struggles in 2022 put his job (at least on the left side) in jeopardy with a legit marquee book-end like Brown. Even Bill Belichick is willing to open his wallet sometimes.

11

LB Bobby Wagner and the Seattle Seahawks

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Cap space: $30.5 million

Projected contract: Three years, $45 million ($20 million guaranteed)

Wow. What an excellent photo edit of Wagner in a Seahawks jersey.

(Holds hand to a delicate earpiece.)

No, wait, this would be a glorious Seattle homecoming for Wagner! After leaving a rebuilding Seahawks operation to try and contend with the Rams, Wagner predictably excelled at an All-Pro. The 5-12 Rams … did not. But now the Seahawks are on the up and up again. And one of the league’s worst run defenses needs some quality linebackers. A reunion here should be written in the stars.

12

S Jordan Poyer and the Miami Dolphins

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Cap space: $28.5 million

Projected contract: Three years, $33 million ($18 million guaranteed)

Talk about a gut punch to the Buffalo faithful. The 31-year-old Poyer was the lynchpin of the Bills’ defense during their recent resurgence, but he doesn’t appear likely to return in 2023. A fringe team that could really use some secondary help happens to be the rival Dolphins. (Who also just unofficially cleared up $44 million in cap space? Hmm.)

13

QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Cap space: $37.9 million

Projected contract: One year, $10 million (fully guaranteed)

Do I like Garoppolo’s quarterbacking skill set? No. Do I think any smart team should invest in him? Also no. That’s where the Raiders come in! Without a steady option under center in place (Jarrett Stidham?), Garoppolo coming back together with old Patriots pal Josh McDaniels seems like an outright inevitability. And hey, maybe McDaniels will coax out the Garoppolo everyone thought would be special years ago. (Probably not.)

14

RT Jawaan Taylor and the Las Vegas Raiders

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Cap space: $37.9 cap million

Projected contract: Four years, $65 million ($35 million guaranteed)

One of the main catalysts to the Jaguars’ AFC South championship last year, Jacksonville is making a probable tough decision to let the 25-year-old Taylor talk to potential suitors. It cannot be emphasized enough — even merely solid tackles get handsome compensation in free agency. Taylor would be a nasty run blocker who can pave holes for 2022 league-leading rusher Josh Jacobs in Las Vegas.

If Taylor and the Silver and Black are not already on the phone together (or over a video call), they really should be.