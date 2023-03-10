Open in App
East Lansing, MI
Ohio State vs. Michigan State live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch Big Ten Tournament

By FTW Staff,

3 days ago
The Big Ten Quarterfinals continue on Friday with a matchup between the 13-seed Ohio State Buckeyes and the 4-seed Michigan State Spartans.

Ohio State upset the 6-seed Iowa Hawkeyes to get here, winning 73-69, while Michigan State is looking to continue its momentum after defeating this Ohio State team 84-78 in the last game of the regular season.

This will be a good one today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State

  • When: Friday, March 10
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Friday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State (-4.5)

O/U: 137.5

