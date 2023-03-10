Ohio State vs. Michigan State live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch Big Ten Tournament
By FTW Staff,
3 days ago
The Big Ten Quarterfinals continue on Friday with a matchup between the 13-seed Ohio State Buckeyes and the 4-seed Michigan State Spartans.
Ohio State upset the 6-seed Iowa Hawkeyes to get here, winning 73-69, while Michigan State is looking to continue its momentum after defeating this Ohio State team 84-78 in the last game of the regular season.
This will be a good one today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.
Ohio State vs. Michigan State (-4.5)
O/U: 137.5
