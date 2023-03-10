Open in App
Kansas State
10 March Madness fan essentials to buy on Amazon

By Daniel Donabedian,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFOxW_0lEeZO2100

March Madness 2023 officially starts on Tuesday, March 14, making now the perfect time to shop for the best fan gear out there. Whether your team is in the Big Dance or you’re rooting for your bracket picks, Amazon has what you need to celebrate March Madness in style. Score team T-shirts, jerseys and other college basketball goodies right now at Amazon.

Custom March Madness 2023 Basketball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRilO_0lEeZO2100

In a March Madness pool this year? Get the perfect gift for your group winner with this custom March Madness 2023 basketball from Amazon.

Basketball Party Tableware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cJSU7_0lEeZO2100

If you want to host the perfect March Madness watch party, check out this deal on basketball party tableware that includes napkins, cups, utensils and more.

Bracketology: March Madness, College Basketball, and the Creation of a National Obsession

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=489PwJ_0lEeZO2100

This hardcover book from college basketball expert Joe Lunardi looks at the ins and outs of March Madness and how the magic behind the bracket is made.

Mini Foam Fingers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2mwT_0lEeZO2100

Whether you’re cheering on your favorite squad at home or in the arena, this pack of foam fingers will amp up your team spirit for less than $10.

Dwyane Wade Marquette Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23u1nj_0lEeZO2100

Marquette could be headed back to March Madness and you can celebrate with a jersey of one of the school’s best players, Dwayne Wade.

Duke Baby Onesie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13faW0_0lEeZO2100

Duke is likely heading back to the Big Dance, making it the perfect time to get your littlest fan ready for the tournament.

Purdue Big Ten Champs T-shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXq2A_0lEeZO2100

The Purdue Boilermakers are Big Ten regular-season champs, and you can honor their future March Madness bid with this T-shirt.

UConn Garden Flag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M17oI_0lEeZO2100

The UConn men’s and women’s teams are likely going to be playing in March, so show your Husky pride with this team flag.

Kentucky March Madness Long Sleeve T-shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6f1B_0lEeZO2100

Kentucky is known for its dominance in March, and the Wildcats could have another shot at greatness this season.

Kansas Jayhawks Women’s T-shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C5kyR_0lEeZO2100

The reigning NCAA champs could be back in the tournament and are looking to defend their title. Score an official licensed Kansas T-shirt at Amazon today for less than $25.

