Stefon Diggs voiced his Bills frustration on 'The Shop' and here come the trade rumors

By Mike D. Sykes, II,

3 days ago
Things can change so quickly in the NFL. One day, you’re going toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to only lose by what really amounts to 13 seconds.

Next thing you know, everything is starting to feel like it’s falling apart and the run is coming to an end.

That’s probably how Bills fans feel at this point after seeing Stefon Diggs voice his frustration with the team during a guest appearance on The Shop. Diggs was asked what the Bills needed to take them over the hump and get them into the Super Bowl.

He immediately got frustrated. The Bills don’t really need anything — the pieces are already in place. The team just…has to do it.

“It doesn’t make sense. I’ll rack my brain with this [expletive] at this point, because, my first year I got there, we went to the AFC Championship…The next year we lose by 13 seconds. Then, this year we lose…I think it’s more execution than anything. It’s small little pieces on why [expletive] is not going right. I’m like this — you can wreck your brain, like, we’ve got the players. We’ve got the plays. Why [expletive] not coming together? That’s where you draw so much questioning.”

You can really feel Diggs’ frustration in this moment. It’s the same frustration everyone seems to have with the Bills at this point. It makes you wonder what their future holds in this case. Especially when Diggs is doing things like unfollowing the Bills on Instagram.

With that in mind, it’s letting even harder to ignore the trade rumors Diggs’ name has shown up in. The Dallas one is obvious with the connection of his brother on the team.

After this video, though? There will be plenty more videos to come. Brace yourself, Bills fans. It’s going to be a long summer.

