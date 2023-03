eastidahonews.com

Man charged with kidnapping for allegedly keeping woman locked inside trailer for 4 years By Chris Boyette and Rebekah Riess, CNN, 3 days ago

By Chris Boyette and Rebekah Riess, CNN, 3 days ago

(CNN) — A man whom prosecutors say kept a woman captive for four years locked inside a trailer in Houston has been charged with kidnapping, ...