Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott to have historic 2024 cap hit after restructuring contract

Despite missing five games to injury, Prescott finished the 2022 season leading the league with 15 interceptions. It was a surprisingly poor performance from a quarterback who has historically done well avoiding turnovers.
From a larger-scale perspective, the decision to restructure Prescott’s contract creates some issues down the road. However, there’s also a good chance that Dallas opts to simply sign the Pro Bowl quarterback to a contract extension . While it would link him to the Cowboys longer-term, that $59 million cap hit in 2024 just isn’t sustainable.
He’s slated to count $16.72 million against the cap in 2023. If Dallas were to designate Elliott a post-June 1 cut, it would save $10.9 million against the cap. After placing the franchise tag on fellow running back Tony Pollard , it seems inevitable that Elliott will be released unless he redoes his contract, too.
There’s also an off chance that future Hall of Fame left tackle Tyron Smith will be released. Making that decision with a post-June 1 designation would save Dallas nearly $14 million against the cap. A first-round pick last season, Tyler Smith filled in well with his older namesake injured.
Even then, we’d expect Jones and Co. to continue using restructures as a way to create more cap room and become viable once free agency starts. Restructuring the deals of the aforementioned Smith as well as Demarcus Lawrence and Michael Gallup would create another $23 million or so in cap room.
