Nashville, TN
Sportsnaut

Reports: Titans to release Pro Bowl C Ben Jones

By Sportsnaut,

3 days ago

The Tennessee Titans are releasing Pro Bowl center Ben Jones, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.

Jones, 33, started all 12 games he played for the Titans last season. He was named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement for Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey.

Jones has played in 172 career games (151 starts) with the Texans (2012-15) and the Titans since being selected by Houston with a fourth-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Offensive lineman Aaron Brewer is a potential replacement for Jones in Tennessee, although he struggled while playing at left guard last season.

–Field Level Media

