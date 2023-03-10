Open in App
Fort Bliss, TX
See more from this location?
KVIA ABC-7

Deported veteran who died in Mexico to be buried at Fort Bliss National Cemetery

By Leloba Seitshiro,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uRe8D_0lEeXc7f00

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - ABC-7 learned that according to the Department of Homeland Security, Moreno's condition did not fit an emergency status. His family said after serving in Vietnam, Moreno was in and out of jail due to the drugs. It's part of the reason he was deported.

The veterans support group 'All Relations United' told ABC-7 the government needs to do a better job caring for those who have served.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The family of a Vietnam veteran who passed away in Mexico say they are outraged that their father died in exile, without help from the country he fought to protect.

Mario Arturo Benito Moreno died in Juárez after his appendix burst. His family tells ABC-7 the Department of Homeland Security denied Moreno entry to cross into the United States, so he could access the VA in El Paso to receive potentially life saving treatment. It's unclear why Moreno was deported in the first place.

His daughters say Moreno fought to defend the U.S. during the Vietnam War. He will be buried with full military honors at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.

The post Deported veteran who died in Mexico to be buried at Fort Bliss National Cemetery appeared first on KVIA .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Congresswoman Escobar responds to death of Army veteran outside El Paso VA Medical Center
El Paso, TX5 hours ago
Federal agents clash with migrants trying to breach the border at El Paso, Texas
El Paso, TX15 hours ago
El Paso’s DWI Court one of four in the U.S. to be nationally recognized
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
El Paso bridge incident has South Texas ports on alert
El Paso, TX2 hours ago
La Fe Founder, Segundo Barrio Activist celebrated during Women’s History Month
El Paso, TX3 hours ago
Border Patrol agents intercept more than 160 migrants in Southern NM
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Chaotic crowd shuts down international bridge for hours
El Paso, TX22 hours ago
Suspect with ties to smuggling organization found with thousands in southern New Mexico
Las Cruces, NM3 days ago
Two men arrested for east El Paso stabbing
El Paso, TX51 minutes ago
Police respond to stabbing on Gateway Boulevard
El Paso, TX22 hours ago
SAPD and TGCS help recover 70 missing children in multi-agency operation
San Angelo, TX3 days ago
El Paso officers seize cocaine from two women in one day
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Community invited to celebrate ‘Noche de Danza’ at Lincoln Park
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Police respond to motorcycle crash in El Paso’s Lower Valley
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Two people sent to the hospital following a crash in east El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Volunteer firefighter loses home in Mesilla after fire
Mesilla, NM2 days ago
Raiz FCU opens new East El Paso branch with focus on serving, helping underserved
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Report: Molinar repeatedly asked woman to dance with him, threatened to get the city manager to make her do so
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Crime of the Week: Woman injured after being shot at a bar
El Paso, TX21 hours ago
Dia de los Ninos, Dia de los Libros event is looking for performers, exhibitors, and organization booths
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Barber shop offers discounts to active military, free cuts for veterans
El Paso, TX3 days ago
El Paso man arrested in connection with 16-year-old girl’s murder
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Only on 9: Walmart victim’s family speaks on alleged intimidation from former Vinton municipal judge
Vinton, TX5 days ago
17-year-old boy shot, killed while driving on I-25 in Dona Ana County
Dona Ana County, NM2 days ago
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of March 10, 2023
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Rollover crash reported on Zaragoza at Rich Beem
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Police: 2 teens arrested in a fatal shooting near Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM21 hours ago
Two 16-year-olds arrested for killing other teen near Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
One person injured, two dogs died after fire broke in a Northeast El Paso home
El Paso, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy