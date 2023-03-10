Vanderpump Rules Star Raquel Leviss Says “I Care For Tom Sandoval” But “I Need To Heal” After Affair Is Revealed

Disgraced Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss really took a public relations hit after her affair with Tom Sandoval was unearthed. VPR co-stars and the public reacted by rallying around Tom’s ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix . Meanwhile, the SUR server was on the receiving end of overwhelming hostility. What else can she do but skip town and grovel?

Page Six reported that Raquel is keeping a low profile after leaving Los Angeles to be with her family. So much so that even her lover has lost contact. That’s right. Sandoval has been ghosted.

When she emerged from hiding, an eyewitness described her as “somber.” Raquel did take care of business before hunkering down. First, her legal team addressed the explicit video of her that exposed the affair. And apparently a whole lot more . Then she issued a statement of apology to Ariana . Recently Page Six reported that Raquel revealed that she is taking a step back.

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” Raquel posted on Instagram . She then acknowledged Ariana . “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones.”

Raquel plans to do Raquel y’all. She wants to “work on self-growth and take time to be ok with being alone.” She continued, “I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”

There’s a slick move. Why not ditch an already doomed relationship for better optics? Raquel can only go up now, since hitting rock bottom. Earlier that day, Raquel posted a social media apology for Ariana . She wrote, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices, foremost to Ariana [Madix] and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships.”

Thankfully, Raquel acknowledged she doesn’t deserve any sympathy. She continued, “There is no excuse. I am not a victim, and I must own my actions, and I deeply regret hurting Ariana .” Her taste for trysts with taken men was blamed on an “addiction” to love.

“I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved,” Raquel added.

Certainly, hooking up with Tom has done her no favors . And Raquel suggested the whole affair was highly toxic. She continued, “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships.”

Next up, is the laundry list of negative outcomes from Raquel’s despicable actions. “Scandoval” will do that to you. There’s the alleged physical assault. She’s also, “lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails.”

“I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries, and learn to protect my mental health,” Raquel ended the statement. Finally, Raquel wants us all to know that she doesn’t, “expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness.” Very realistic.

Tom’s apology was similarly-styled word salad. Minus the promise to work on himself. “I want to apologize to Ariana . I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly,” Tom posted to Instagram .

He concluded, “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. … My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana.” Raquel’s next movements will be highly scrutinized. Hopefully, she returns to civilization to film the Pump Rules Season 10 reunion.

