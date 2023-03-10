Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
102.5 WDVE

This Is The Best Place To Retire In Pennsylvania

By Logan DeLoye,

5 days ago
Photo: Moment RF

Pennsylvania has no shortage of beautiful, affordable land. The diverse landscape provides a place for people with all different interests to settle down. When searching for the best place to retire, there are a few factors to consider. Cost of living is typically high on the list. The best place to retire in each state will be somewhere in which the median home price is fairly affordable. Another factor to consider when looking for a place to retire is what interests you. Cities offer more activities, while rural areas allow for a greater solitude and time spent with nature. Other factors to consider when you retire are taxes, and heath care accessibility.

Regardless of your preference, there is one place in each state that is considered as the most ideal place to retire. Wether it be convenience, affordability, or beauty, this city is something special for those looking to settle down!

According to a list compiled by Wealth of Geeks , the best place to retire in all of Pennsylvania is Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh houses 304,000 people and is known for its steel architecture, including many bridges. Wealth of Geeks mentioned that the median home price for a property in Pittsburgh is $145,000.

For more information regarding the best places to retire across the country visit wealthofgeeks.com .

