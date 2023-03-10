Open in App
Appeal-Democrat

Sacred pastures: A day at the Dean Place in the Sutter Buttes

By Shamaya Sutton ssutton@appealdemocrat.com,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tGmzm_0lEeVIsV00

The following photos were taken from an excursion hosted by Middle Mountain Interpretive Hikes in collaboration with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture on Feb. 18. On a sunny Saturday morning, a group of 25 hikers were led up to Peace Valley Overlook through the oak strewn cattle pastures of Dean Place, a family owned ranch established in 1898.

Dean Place is one of a handful of working ranches that now occupy the Sutter Buttes mountain range. This land was once a place of refuge to the surrounding native tribes, both spiritually and physically. It is said that indigenous peoples considered the land sacred and that the souls of their ancestors would rest at the Sutter Buttes before journeying on to the afterlife.

