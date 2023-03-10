‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Gets Two-Part Series Finale; Sets Wrap-Up Special

NCIS: Los Angeles is expanding its series finale to two episodes. The double series ender will air at 10 p.m. Sunday, May 14, the date previously announced as the series finale, and at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 21, on CBS.

Following the May 21 episode, CBS will air A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles an Entertainment Tonight special that takes a look back at the past 14 years of the series.

“Wrapping up a series is always bittersweet,” said showrunner and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill. “We were blessed to have 14 seasons together, so bringing it to a satisfying end was extremely challenging after so many years. Fortunately, CBS was gracious enough to give us an extra episode in order to send off our characters in a way befitting their stories that hopefully the fans find both satisfying and hopeful.”

In the May 14 episode, “New Beginnings, Part 1,” when an ATF agent goes missing, the agency seeks help from the NCIS team to investigate stolen military-grade weapons and locate the agent. Also, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna (Bar Paly) continue to plan their wedding, Roundtree’s (Caleb Castille) sister (Ava McCoy) interviews for medical school, and Sam (LL Cool J) encourages his father to take part in the drug trial.

In “New Beginnings, Part 2”, the NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen weapons.

Both episodes also will be available for streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Entertainment Tonight ’s Kevin Frazier hosts A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles special from Paramount Studios, where NCIS: Los Angeles filmed for 14 years.

The one-hour special features footage and interviews with NCIS: LA cast members from the past 14 years, including current exclusive interviews, favorite memories and behind-the-scenes moments from the Entertainment Tonight vault.

NCIS: Los Angeles, which will have aired 322 episodes including the series finale, is going out on a high note. The show is averaging 6.08 million viewers and is the top scripted program in its Sunday 10 p.m. time period.

The NCIS spinoff is a drama about the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to the nation’s security. By assuming false identities and utilizing the most advanced technology, this team of highly trained agents goes deep undercover, putting their lives on the line in the field to bring down their targets. Armed with the latest in high-tech gear and regularly sent into life-threatening situations, this tight-knit unit relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.

Along with O’Donnell, LL Cool J, and Castille, the series stars Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi and Gerald McRaney.

R. Scott Gemmill, John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto, Andrew Bartels, and Shane Brennan, who created the series, all serve as executive producers. NCIS: Los Angeles is produced by CBS Studios.

