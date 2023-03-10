Spillways open at Northern California dams after heavy rainfall

(KTXL) — As continuous storms across the state swell California’s reservoirs above historical averages, two Northern California dams have begun releasing water from their spillways, according to Yuba County.

The county shared on Friday that New Bullards Bar dam and Lake Oroville Dam have begun releasing water onto their spillways “to protect valley communities.”

Oroville Reservoir

Oroville has a total capacity of 3.5 million acre-feet of water and New Bullards Bar has a total capacity of 966,000 acre-feet of water.

As of midnight on Thursday, Lake Oroville, the second largest reservoir in the state, was at 75% of total capacity which is 115% of the historical average for the date, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

The excess water from Oroville will flow into the Feather River, which will make its way south through the Sacramento Valley until it flows into the Sacramento River at Verona, about 70 miles downstream from the dam.

This will be the first time in four years that spillway has been used since April 2019 and it will be the second time it has been used since it was rebuilt in 2018 after a large portion of the spillway was damaged.

Dam operators are expecting to see between 20,000 and 40,000 cubic feet of water per second enter the lake in the coming days due to the recent storms.

On Friday, the combined release from the lake will be around 15,000 cubic feet of water per second.

Folsom Reservoir

The Bureau of Reclamation announced on Thursday that Folsom dam will be increasing the rate at which it releases water over the next 24 hours.

At 2 p.m. on Thursday 15,000 cubic feet per second of water was being released through the spillway and by noon on Friday 30,000 cubic feet per second of water will be released.

“Heed caution and move to higher ground if on Lower American River edge,” the bureau wrote in a news release.

New Bullards Bar Reservoir

New Bullards Bar Reservoir, the twelfth largest in the state, was at 79% capacity and was also at 109% of the historical average for the date.

Water from the dam flows into the Yuba River which will also make its way south through the Sacramento Valley until it meets with the Feather River near Marysville.

“The amount of water being released now by both reservoirs can be easily handled by the two rivers.,” the county wrote.

As of Friday, the Yuba River at Marysville is the only part of either river that is forecasted to be above the monitor stage, starting early Tuesday, due to another incoming storm.

