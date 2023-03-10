Open in App
Oroville, CA
See more from this location?
FOX40

Spillways open at Northern California dams after heavy rainfall

By Matthew Nobert,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVP11_0lEeTorD00

(KTXL) — As continuous storms across the state swell California’s reservoirs above historical averages, two Northern California dams have begun releasing water from their spillways, according to Yuba County.

Video above: Valley preparing for threat of flooding

The county shared on Friday that New Bullards Bar dam and Lake Oroville Dam have begun releasing water onto their spillways “to protect valley communities.”

Oroville Reservoir

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyRXT_0lEeTorD00
Courtesy of the California Department of Water Resources

Oroville has a total capacity of 3.5 million acre-feet of water and New Bullards Bar has a total capacity of 966,000 acre-feet of water.

Sacramento area and Sierra Nevada storm updates: new atmospheric river hits California

As of midnight on Thursday, Lake Oroville, the second largest reservoir in the state, was at 75% of total capacity which is 115% of the historical average for the date, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

The excess water from Oroville will flow into the Feather River, which will make its way south through the Sacramento Valley until it flows into the Sacramento River at Verona, about 70 miles downstream from the dam.

This will be the first time in four years that spillway has been used since April 2019 and it will be the second time it has been used since it was rebuilt in 2018 after a large portion of the spillway was damaged.

Dam operators are expecting to see between 20,000 and 40,000 cubic feet of water per second enter the lake in the coming days due to the recent storms.

On Friday, the combined release from the lake will be around 15,000 cubic feet of water per second.

Folsom Reservoir

The Bureau of Reclamation announced on Thursday that Folsom dam will be increasing the rate at which it releases water over the next 24 hours.

This 1955 dam still produces needed power for Sacramento

At 2 p.m. on Thursday 15,000 cubic feet per second of water was being released through the spillway and by noon on Friday 30,000 cubic feet per second of water will be released.

“Heed caution and move to higher ground if on Lower American River edge,” the bureau wrote in a news release.

New Bullards Bar Reservoir

New Bullards Bar Reservoir, the twelfth largest in the state, was at 79% capacity and was also at 109% of the historical average for the date.

These California rivers may reach above flood level during the upcoming winter storm

Water from the dam flows into the Yuba River which will also make its way south through the Sacramento Valley until it meets with the Feather River near Marysville.

“The amount of water being released now by both reservoirs can be easily handled by the two rivers.,” the county wrote.

As of Friday, the Yuba River at Marysville is the only part of either river that is forecasted to be above the monitor stage, starting early Tuesday, due to another incoming storm.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Lots of Rain But Groundwater Levels Remain Low
Santa Clara, CA11 hours ago
Man catches fish with bare hands in flooded California street: 'Going to have dinner tonight'
Watsonville, CA6 hours ago
Lake Oroville rises after California storms
Oroville, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sacramento River levels rise with more rain in the forecast
Sacramento, CA17 hours ago
Watch: Viewer videos capture hailstorms in Northern California during severe weather
Stockton, CA1 day ago
Snowstorm has left many in Nevada City without power since February
Nevada City, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy