Game preview: No. 1 seed San Diego State vs. No. 5 seed San Jose State

By Mark Zeigler,

3 days ago

SDSU's Keshad Johnson scores against San Jose State in the Aztecs' win at Viejas Arena on Jan. 28. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

A look at San Diego State's semifinal game in the Mountain West tournament:

Site/time : Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas/6:30 p.m. Friday

On the air : CBSSN; 760-AM

Records : SDSU is 25-6; SJSU is 20-12

Series history : SDSU leads 46-35 and has won 10 straight, including a 72-51 win at Viejas Arena on Jan. 28. The teams did not play at San Jose in the Mountain West’s unbalanced schedule.

Spartans update : They blew an 11-point lead, trailed late, then won 81-77 in overtime in their quarterfinal against fourth-seeded Nevada that may have knocked the Wolf Pack off the NCAA Tournament bubble. It was the school’s first win in Mountain West tournament history, losing all eight previous games. The 20 wins are the most since going 21-9 in 1980-81. Against Nevada, the Spartans were only 11 of 17 from the line and 6 of 25 behind the 3-point arc, but they shot an impressive 65 percent on 2s and had a 46-26 edge in points in the paint. Omari Moore showed why he’s Mountain West Player of the Year, playing all 45 minutes and finishing with 26 points, 10 assists and four rebounds. Sage Tolbert III added 20 points, and Spanish guard Alvaro Cardenas had 14. In the Jan. 28 game at Viejas Arena, the Spartans managed only 14 points in the first half against SDSU’s pressure defense. “They got us pretty good at their place,” said Moore, who had 11 points on 3 of 10 shooting. “This is definitely a good opportunity for us to play them again and get our get-back in a sort, because they embarrassed us, to be completely honest with you. We’re definitely, definitely excited for it.” Since that loss, the Spartans are 7-3, including wins against the conference’s second-, third- and fourth-place teams (Boise State, Utah State and Nevada). And coach Tim Miles, after just two seasons at San Jose State, has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Mark Fox at Cal.

Aztecs update : Their metrics remain solid: No. 9 in KPI, 11 in T-rank, 15 in Kenpom, 16 in NET, 27 in BPI and 33 in Sagarin. The more important number, however, is what seed the NCAA Selection Committee assigns them on Sunday. The Aztecs have been sitting on the cusp of a No. 5 or 6 seed for a couple weeks now, and nothing has changed that would sway you one way or another. Some bracketologists have them as a 5. Others, like ESPN's Joe Lunardi, have them firmly as a 6. One problem is the projected 5s all won Thursday in their conference tournaments, teams like Miami, Iowa State, Duke and TCU. Either way, their fate is probably sealed, win or lose in Las Vegas. A 5 would get them a mid-major opponent in the first round. A 6 would almost certainly get them a power conference team, and possibly

the winner of a play-in game in Dayton, reducing their prep time not knowing who they're playing. The Aztecs will be prohibitive favorites against the Spartans, given their experience (Adam Seiko, for example, is playing in his 14th Mountain West tournament game), depth and rest. The Spartans are coming off an emotional overtime victory in which key players logged major minutes. How much will they have left in the tank against a team that sends in wave after wave of quality subs?

Next up : Saturday in Mountain West final (3 p.m., CBS)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

