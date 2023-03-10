Open in App
Redmond, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Suspected Stalker Murders Podcast Host, Husband After Breaking Into Home

By Zuri Anderson,

5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A married couple was killed after a suspected stalker from Texas broke into their Redmond, Washington home early Friday morning (March 10), KOMO reports .

Redmond Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 16100 block of Northeast 89th Street Southeast around 2 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found the 35-year-old husband in the front yard of a home with a gunshot wound to the chest. Responding cops gave him CPR but he was pronounced dead.

The 33-year-old wife and the 38-year-old suspect were both found dead inside the home with gunshot wounds, as well, according to officials.

Authorities said the suspect invaded the house by breaking a window. The woman's mother, who was living with the couple, got into an altercation with the stalker before escaping the home and calling 911.

Police spokesperson Jill Green revealed the woman filed a protective order against the stalker, who's described as a "trucker," after they fostered a friendship. Investigators told reporters the suspect discovered the woman through her podcast.

The woman contacted the police after he started sending "more and more messages," leading to her filing the restraining order. Authorities said the stalker wasn't served the protective order yet at the time of the shooting.

“We don’t know how long [there was a restraining order], but we are aware about that,” Green explained. “This is just a tragedy. A tragic situation and we don’t often see that in Redmond.”

The investigation is ongoing.

