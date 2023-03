With free agency set to begin next week, the Dallas Cowboys are clearing some money off the books.

The team announced Friday that they created around $30 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and right guard Zack Martin. With the moves, Dallas is now roughly $14 million under the salary cap.

Prescott was set to earn $31 million for the 2023 season, which equates to a $49.1 million cap hit. But the restructure saves the team $22 million of the quarterback's cap hit.

Martin's cap number this season will drop from $19.9 million to $10.6 million.